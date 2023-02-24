Update: Snowy Weekend Events And Event Cancellations

Update: Columbia College confirms its Men’s Basketball team will be playing in the Regional Playoffs. The Claim Jumpers will play Contra Costa this Saturday, February 25 at 3pm in the Oak Pavilion. General Admission is $12 more ticket details are here.

Original: Several events are planned for this snowy weekend in the Mother Lode.

Mother Lode Christian School will present its 43rd Annual Jubilee this Friday, February 24 and Saturday, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Details are in the KVML Newsmaker story here.

The A-PAL Humane Society is hosting the “SPAYghetti no BALLS” drive-up fundraising event on Friday in Jackson.

The event will help them raise funds for A-PAL Humane Society’s spay and neuter programs as detailed here.

The Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge For Special Olympics is happening rain or snow. Event organizer Terry DeCosta states “We have a lot of people attending and food for the participants. It should be a very fun event!” Details are posted here.

The Tuolumne County Master Gardeners affirm that their Seed Share event is happening Saturday. Local farmers, gardeners, and seed savers who share the same desire to have high-quality open-pollinated seeds that are adaptable to the Sierra foothills region will be at the Sonora Senior Center as detailed here.

The Native Artists Craft Sale at Black Oak Casino Resort’s Hotel Ballroom has confirmed the over 25 artisans from various indigenous backgrounds will be at the event and it is happening tomorrow and Saturday.

MYACT Mountain Youth and Community Theater are performing at opening night of Newsies tomorrow. Disney’s Newsies Jr. is a shorter version of the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film and inspired by the story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City. All the upcoming performance times are in the event listing here.

Kim Helmbold, the Mother Lode Fair Manager, confirms the Beef Preweigh is happening this Saturday at Gardella’s Ranch, details are here.

The Mother Lode Sonora Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation is hosting the 28th annual Mule Deer Foundation Banquet. The event is held at the Sonora Elks Lodge as detailed here.

The To Go Tri-Tip Dinner Fundraiser for Tuolumne Park and Recreation District has been rescheduled to March 3 at Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall. Details are here.

The Applebee’s Sierra United Soccer Club has been postponed due to snow. There is no rescheduled date yet.

As detailed here Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) postponing its annual Heart Walk by a week.

Enjoy the view from our several webcams here, and check out the movie times at local theaters, the Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Long Barn ice skating and Leland Snowplay are also open, skiers and snowboarders check out the Snow Report in our weather section.