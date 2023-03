Mother Lode Christian Winter Jubilee This Weekend

Mother Lode Fairgrounds View Photo

Mother Lode Christian School will present their 43rd Annual Jubilee this Friday and Saturday, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Kerry Semsen, coordinator for the Jubilee, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Friday afternoon will be the start of the silent auction bidding, preview of live auction items, large book sale, pie sale, children’s game room, and the 7th / 8th grade lasagna dinner, catered by Pinocchio’s. The proceeds from the dinner supports MLCS Jr. High activities and field trips.

The hours on Friday are from 4 PM through 9 PM.

On Saturday the doors will open at 9 AM. The live auction begins at 11:30 AM and the silent auction continues throughout Saturday. The book sale closes on Saturday at noon and food sales will continue throughout the day. Game room for kids ages 2-10 years is open from 9am – 3pm (small fee).

The admission is free and is open to the entire public. The game room is open both days for children for a small fee.

Mother Lode Christian is a private Christian School, located in Tuolumne City. The campus and buildings are the home of the original Summerville High School.

The event will take place regardless of rain, snow or sunshine.

For more information, call (209) 928-4126 today. You can also go to https://motherlodechristian.com/jubilee/

