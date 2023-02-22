Mostly Cloudy
AHS Heart Walk Postponed

By Tracey Petersen
Adventist Health Sonora

Sonora, CA – The wintry weather forecast this week has Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) postponing its annual Heart Walk by a week.

“Due to severe winter weather in the forecast, Adventist Health Sonora will postpone the Heart Walk, originally scheduled for this Friday,” stated hospital spokesperson Jaquelyn Lugg.

This is the first year that snow has been forecast so close to the event, noted Lugg. She added that AHS has hosted the walk “in recognition of National Heart Month to provide an opportunity for cardiac rehabilitation patients, hospital staff, and the broader community to walk together, promoting whole-person health through physical fitness and social connectedness.”

The event will now take place next Friday, March 3, at noon at the Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute, located at 900 Mono Way in Sonora. This is a free event where snacks will be provided and participants can receive blood pressure screenings. Also, the first 200 attendees will get a free Heart Walk t-shirt. For more details about the event and heart health, click here.

