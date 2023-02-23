Mostly Cloudy
34 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Planned Burning To Commence In Columbia State Park

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Columbia State Park - Sign

Columbia State Park - Sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA — There is a new effort to increase pile burning at Columbia State park, and it will start next week.

The park reports that it is part of a new Wildfire and Forest Resilience Early Action Program that was created by Governor Gavin Newsom. Hand piles will be ignited starting on Monday, February, 27, and continuing, off and on, over the next several months.

The work will be done in the Historic District, Springfield, Karen Bakerville Trail area, and at 80 Acres (near Italian Bar Road and Pine Log Road). Signs will go up when burning is taking place, and you will want to avoid those areas. The park warns that smoke will be visible at times around the park, throughout Columbia, and into Sonora.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 