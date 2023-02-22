Tuolumne County Government Buildings Will Have Delayed Opening

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to slick roads, and noting that it is out of an abundance of caution, Tuolumne County has decided to delay the opening of all of its government buildings until 10 o’clock this morning.

Meanwhile, to view the latest school information, click here.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services notes that public places available to get out of the weather this week during the daytime hours include the Sonora Main Library (480 Greenley Road), Behavioral Health Enrichment Center (102 Hosptial Road) and Lambert Community Center (347 West Jackson Street).

Calaveras County also announces that a Warming Center will be open today through Friday at the San Andreas Library on Gold Hunter Road from 9am-5pm.

Tuolumne County Public Works would like to remind everyone of sand locations. You will need to bring your own bags and shovel.

• Columbia – Airport parking lot @ 10723 Airport Rd (please look for the orange cones)

• Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street or at Parkview Ln and Chestnut Ave

• Jamestown – On the corner of 7th Ave and 8th St

• Big Oak Flat / Groveland area – 11242 Wards Ferry Rd

For those that need assistance with sheltering animals, please contact Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730. Animal Control is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For after-hours animal emergencies, please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209- 533-5815.

OES adds that winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon dioxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion. Tuolumne County OES urges people to stay safe during winter weather:

• Stay off roads if at all possible. If you do travel, carry a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

• Limit your time outside to avoid exposure to extreme cold. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.

• Prepare for power outages.