Columbia Inn Purchase Stalls On 2-2 Vote

TC Supervisors hear opposition to Columbia Inn purchase View Photo

View Video

Columbia, CA — The Columbia community came out and rallied against Tuolumne County’s plans to purchase the Columbia Inn so that it can be used to house unsheltered residents, but its end fate is still uncertain.

The county has been working toward purchasing the 24 guest room facility for $1.65-million using a variety of state revenue sources available. On the board’s agenda this afternoon was a vote to officially post a “notice of sale” to acquire the property at the negotiated price.

About 50 people came up and spoke opposition. A big concern was the location, on Parrotts Ferry Road, next to Columbia Elementary School. The interim Columbia Elementary Superintendent, Leigh Shampain, and some board members spoke adamantly against it, and threatened legal action.

The others in opposition were a mix of parents, business owners, and interested community members. Many noted that they were in favor of helping homeless people, but said the location was a poor choice.

District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke, Sheriff Bill Pooley, and Sheriff’s Office Captain David Vasquez, also opposed the project, simply based on the location next to the school.

In the end, Supervisors Jaron Brandon and Kathleen Haff, decided to oppose the purchase of the property, after hearing all of the concerns raised. Supervisor Ryan Campbell was in support of buying it, and moving forward, and Supervisor Anaiah Kirk also said he would support it, but tried to find a middle ground by requiring that it be only for women with children (and potentially the child’s father if they pass background requirements).

A motion was made to purchase the property, with Kirk’s list of requirements, and the vote was 2-2.

The entire issue was discussed for three and a half hours. To view a 45 minute video where the four supervisors present gave their opinions on the purchase, click here.

Since District One Supervisor David Goldemberg was absent from the meeting, county staff stated that the item will be reconsidered at a future meeting (next one is scheduled for March 7) so that Goldemberg can cast the deciding vote on the matter. It was not noted at today’s board meeting why Supervisor Goldemberg was unable to attend.