TC Supervisors Likely To Have Lengthy Meeting

Outside the Tuolumne CRC View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Some higher interest items will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors today.

The meeting opens at 9am at the Tuolumne Resilience Center in Tuolumne. An early issue to be voted on as part of the consent calendar is to end the local State of Emergency related to COVID 19. It comes ahead of the State of California planning to sunset its emergency declaration next week.

At 10am there will be a presentation by Visit Tuolumne County about the role the group plays when it comes to economic development and regional tourism. It comes at a time when the county is considering cutting the visitor bureau’s funding, significantly, over the coming years.

Other items that will be discussed either late this morning, or early afternoon, include an update on winter storm damage, and a vote on increasing salaries for elected officials (non-board members).

Later, scheduled for 3pm, will be a discussion about plans to purchase the Columbia Inn Motel for homelessness-related efforts. The county has struck a deal to purchase the property for $1.65-million.

The meeting is open to the public, and it will not be streamed live (video) because it is being held offsite while elevator repairs are being made at the main administration building.