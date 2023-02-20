Clear
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Visitor Fees Waived At New Melones For Holiday

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Hiking at New Melones

Hiking at New Melones

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– On this President’s Day, entry fees are being waived at New Melones Reservoir.

During the holiday, anyone can stop by and take advantage of the hiking and picnicking opportunities. Temperatures are anticipated to be very mild, in the sixties today, ahead of rain and snow later in the week.

There are still fees for camping and boat launching at New Melones.

Of note, there are still fees today for visitors to national parks, such as Yosemite.

The Bureau of Reclamation reports that other Northern California spots offering free entrance today include Lake Berryessa in Napa and the Stony Gorge Reservoir up north in the community of Elk Creek.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 