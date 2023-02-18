Sonora High School Student Arrested After Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash

Sonora Police vehicles View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora High School student was handcuffed yesterday afternoon following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on the campus.

The collision took place just before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday in one of the school’s parking lots. Currently, few details on the incident are being released by the Sonora Police Department. However, after inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting regarding the wreck, police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley detailed that a 16-year-old male student driving a sedan hit a school employee. The male victim suffered non-life-threatening moderate injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

There are reports that the student and employee got into a verbal confrontation before the crash, which due to the age of the student, Brickley says he can not comment on. The student was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon. Brickley added that no further information is being released on this incident at this time.