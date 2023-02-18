Public Feedback Sought On Re-design Of Linoberg Street

Linoberg Street in downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – How to re-design Linoberg Street in downtown Sonora—the City of Sonora, the Vision Sonora Committee, and the Blue Zones Project want the public’s opinions.

A community survey is available now, and three charrette workshops will be held next month to collect feedback. The Blue Zones Project defines a “charrette” as “a series of opportunities for stakeholders to review challenges and create possibilities for solutions in a specific design project.”

The focus of the workshops will be on the currently pedestrian-friendly space on Linoberg, between Washington and Stewart streets, in downtown Sonora. This goal is for “a community-focused, participatory process to gather feedback and develop concepts to revitalize the space while promoting community health and social connectedness and preserving historical and cultural relevance.”

The Blue Zones Project provided these details on how the public can participate:

Complete a Community Survey Complete the survey online: City of Sonora Linoberg Redesign Community Survey Complete a paper survey, available for pick up at City Hall, 94 N Washington St Blue Zones Project Office, 31 N Washington St Upon request, please call 209-694-3217 Attend an in-person Public Event Monday, March 6 9:00am – 10:30am: Get Acquainted Site Tour on Linoberg 10:30am – Noon: Public Q&A on Linoberg 5:00pm: City Council Meeting, Public Comment opportunity at City Hall



Tuesday, March 7 7:30am – 9:00am: Public Q&A 5:30pm – 7:00pm: Open House at City Hall

Wednesday, March 8 5:30pm – 7:00pm: Joint City Council and Vision Sonora Committee Meeting for Results and Concept Ideas Presentation, Public Comment opportunity at City Hall



Once completed, the design team will evaluate public feedback and conceptual renderings to provide to city leaders, with a presentation, including renderings, to the City Council to be scheduled and open to the public.