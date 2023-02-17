Partly Cloudy
Power Outage Closes Hazel Fischer Elementary

By B.J. Hansen
Arnold Area Power Outage

Arnold, CA — A power outage in the greater Arnold area started during the seven o’clock hour this morning and is impacting 3,005 PG&E customers.

The company reports that the cause of the outage is under investigation, and the hope is to have everyone restored by 2:45pm.

The outage has spurred Hazel Fischer Elementary School to cancel classes today. The widespread outage is impacting the Arnold area and continuing east into Dorrington.

