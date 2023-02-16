Presidents Day Weekend Events

Parade in Support of President Trump View Photo

There are several events planned this weekend leading up to the federal Presidents Day holiday.

Friday, February 17 there are several events including an early morning Tuolumne Utilities District Coffee and Talk with General Manager, Don Perkins, and the TUD management staff. There will be an afternoon Ranger Led Snowshoe starting at Dodge Ridge, and Friday Night Bingo at the All Saints Catholic Church in Twain Harte. The Tuolumne River Trust is working with volunteers to implement important restoration projects. Friday their work continues with hiking Hamby Trail and planting willow cuttings at dispersed campsites on the river. Learn about all their projects and get registered to help in the event listing.

Saturday there are some more events, with a morning clean up out along Italian Bar Road in Columbia. Details about the problem and how to help are in the event listing.

Saturday you can also meet up with the Tuolumne County Ravens who are fundraising for Special Olympics and their 2023 Polar Plunge next weekend. They will be at Tractor Supply as detailed here.

Saturday evening is the Angels-Murphys-Arnold Booster’s Club Annual Crab Feed at the Calaveras Fairgrounds.

Sunday’s forecast is clear before a storm next week, a perfect time to check out the wildflowers blooming with a park ranger. Details on the moderate 2 to 3-mile hike are in the event listing.

Monday is the Donkey Basketball fundraiser for Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. So far there are three teams competing, details are in the event listing.

Mardi Gras “Fat Tuesday” is coming up on February 21. Reservations to get into Yosemite Valley to see Horsetail Falls lit up by the sunset will be available at 8 am two days prior to a planned visit date. The remaining dates requiring reservations are February 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Details are here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, the Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Long Barn ice skating and Leland Snowplay are also open, skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams and the Snow Report in the weather section.