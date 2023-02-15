Dahle To Keynote Local TuCare Dinner

Sonora, CA — The Republican who attempted to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom during last year’s election will be the guest speaker at the annual Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and the Environment (TuCare) dinner and auction.

California Senator Brian Dahle represents District One which covers 11 counties, including Alpine, El Dorado, Placer and Nevada. He came in second in the race for Governor last year, receiving 42% of the vote to Gavin Newsom’s 57%. Before joining the California legislature, Dahle spent 16 years on the Lassen County Board of Supervisors.

The theme of this year’s event is, “The Importance of Promoting Agriculture Literacy to Urbanites.”

TuCare reports, “Dahle works across party lines for job creation and economic development in the rural North State and throughout California, pushing policies that keep families on their farms, protect water rights and support the business community.”

The event will be held on March 11 at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Social hour starts at 5pm with the dinner at 6:30pm. The cost is $45 per person, prior to February 28, and then the tickets will go up to $50. They can be purchased by calling 209-586-7816 or emailing tucare@mlode.com. Tickets will not be available at the door. More information can be found here.

Proceeds from the silent and live auctions go to support TuCARE’s “Tours for Kids” programs. This year marks the organization’s 34th annual dinner.