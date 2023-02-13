TC Supervisors To Discuss Housing, Columbia Inn And Legislative Platform

Tuolumne County Supervisors Meeting View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will meet on Tuesday.

The first item will be a discussion about housing and related plans to eventually hire a Housing Development position for county government. Funding for the position was included in this year’s budget, but the county reports that it has been unable to fill the role. The person would be responsible for working to both increase and preserve housing supply in the county, and to work with developers and builders to help move projects forward. In addition, the position would administer housing programs, conduct community outreach programs, and seek outside housing grants. A revised proposal that will go before the supervisors on Tuesday calls for the county to continue to seek candidates for the open position, while at the same time look to bring in an outside consultant to conduct tasks like doing a housing inventory review, and begin work on the housing element of the General Plan.

The second item on the agenda is a review and discussion about the creation of a legislative platform detailing state and federal issues that are of concern to the county. The topic was also discussed in depth at the board workshop held on January 10.

The third and final item is to break into closed session for more negotiations related to the potential purchase of the Columbia Inn. As reported earlier, the county is interested in the property, which is listed for sale at $1.7-million. It was also discussed in closed session last week. Those involved in the negotiations are Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson, CAO Tracie Riggs and Capital Improvements Director Maureen Frank. The county is not indicating what the property would be used for, citing the closed session constraints.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am in the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center. Board meetings are still being held offsite while repairs are being made to the elevator at the main county administration building.