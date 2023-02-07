Governor Newsom Names Sean Duryee CHP Commissioner

Sean Duryee joined the CHP as a Cadet and has since held positions such as Deputy Commissioner, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner, Special Representative to the Legislature, Commander of the Department’s Commercial Vehicle Section, Academy Instructor, and Cadet. In addition to his duties at the CHP, Duryee is also a coach for the Liberty Ranch High School Girls’ Varsity Basketball Team. The appointment of Commissioner Duryee is subject to Senate confirmation and the compensation for the position is $315,348.

Governor Newsom expressed his confidence in Duryee’s ability to lead the CHP and thanked him for taking on this new role by saying “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago. His leadership, extensive experience, and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”