Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Governor Newsom Names Sean Duryee CHP Commissioner

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo
Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Sean Duryee as the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Duryee has served as Acting Commissioner of the CHP since January 2023 and has held several roles in the organization since 1998.

Sean Duryee joined the CHP as a Cadet and has since held positions such as Deputy Commissioner, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner, Special Representative to the Legislature, Commander of the Department’s Commercial Vehicle Section, Academy Instructor, and Cadet. In addition to his duties at the CHP, Duryee is also a coach for the Liberty Ranch High School Girls’ Varsity Basketball Team. The appointment of Commissioner Duryee is subject to Senate confirmation and the compensation for the position is $315,348.

Governor Newsom expressed his confidence in Duryee’s ability to lead the CHP and thanked him for taking on this new role by saying “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago. His leadership, extensive experience, and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 