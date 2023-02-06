Orient Express Run Winners

Chinese Camp, CA — The Sonora Sunrise Rotary brought back the Orient Express Run in person to the Chinese Camp School this Saturday, February 4. The fun run or walk with friends and family has participants as young as 3 and as old as 89. The race briefly closes Highway 120 and has been held at the school annually rain or shine for 37 years, except during Covid. All proceeds raised by the event benefit Special Athletes in Tuolumne county.

In the four-mile race, 29-year-old Anthoney Cortes of Half Moon Bay finished first with 21 minutes and 43 seconds, 20-year-old Kyle Smith finished in 26 minutes and 61-year-old Terry Richardson finished in 27 minutes and 17 seconds. The fastest participant out of the two who finished in the over-80 age group was 80-year-old Dick Chimenti who finished in 38 minutes and 19.337 seconds.

In the one-mile race 11-year-old Asher Berg ran a 6-minute 46.5-second race. Second place went to 12-year-old Zander Dumas who ran an 8-minute 5.88-second mile and third place went to 29-year-old Jonathan Decosta with 8 minutes 31.659 seconds. The fastest one-mile participant out of the three in the over-80 age group was 82-year-old Kit Perlee who finished in 15 minutes 19 seconds.

Some participants entered both races with the longer race held at 10:00 AM which was one hour after the one-mile race started. Below is the list of racers in the four-mile race followed by the one-mile race organized by how they placed and the times they earned.