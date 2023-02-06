Mostly Clear
Orient Express Run Winners

By Sabrina Biehl

Chinese Camp, CA — The Sonora Sunrise Rotary brought back the Orient Express Run in person to the Chinese Camp School this Saturday, February 4. The fun run or walk with friends and family has participants as young as 3 and as old as 89. The race briefly closes Highway 120 and has been held at the school annually rain or shine for 37 years, except during Covid. All proceeds raised by the event benefit Special Athletes in Tuolumne county.

In the four-mile race, 29-year-old Anthoney Cortes of Half Moon Bay finished first with 21 minutes and 43 seconds, 20-year-old Kyle Smith finished in 26 minutes and 61-year-old Terry Richardson finished in 27 minutes and 17 seconds. The fastest participant out of the two who finished in the over-80 age group was 80-year-old Dick Chimenti who finished in 38 minutes and 19.337 seconds.

In the one-mile race 11-year-old Asher Berg ran a 6-minute 46.5-second race. Second place went to 12-year-old Zander Dumas who ran an 8-minute 5.88-second mile and third place went to 29-year-old Jonathan Decosta with 8 minutes 31.659 seconds. The fastest one-mile participant out of the three in the over-80 age group was 82-year-old Kit Perlee who finished in 15 minutes 19 seconds.

Some participants entered both races with the longer race held at 10:00 AM which was one hour after the one-mile race started. Below is the list of racers in the four-mile race followed by the one-mile race organized by how they placed and the times they earned.

Place Four-Mile Race Name Last Name Time Bib No.
1 Anthony Cortes 0:21:44 118
2 Kyle Smith 0:26:00 162
3 Terry Richardson 0:27:17 191
4 Jay King 0:29:51 144
5 Sam Zabell 0:31:33 194
6 Gabriel Hendersen 0:31:33 175
7 Shayla Silva 0:32:52 161
8 Gary Grimes 0:33:26 174
9 Virginia Coleman 0:34:30 115
10 Cathy Nakumura 0:34:31 198
11 Tiffany Phillips 0:35:19 153
12 Dennis Clancy 0:35:53 114
13 Rebecca Klein 0:36:24 177
14 Eve Stompro 0:36:55 200
15 Elizabeth Merchant-wells 0:37:09 147
16 Joshua Hovatter 0:37:35 176
17 Heidi Hovatter 0:37:39 140
18 Geno Cotrone 0:37:41 199
19 Kerrie Robison 0:37:44 154
20 Dick Chimenti 0:38:19 113
21 Dan Belarmino 0:38:57 171
22 Lauren Petersen 0:40:00 152
23 Marina Tortorelli 0:40:14 166
24 Bobby Betzler 0:40:14 103
25 Zander Dumas 0:40:55 190
26 Clyde Bolton 0:40:58 106
27 Cooper Self 0:41:45 159
28 Aubrey Self 0:42:01 158
29 Jennifer Brewster 0:42:28 107
30 Suzie Mills 0:42:51 148
31 Tricia Sanders 0:43:44 180
32 Jennifer Batt 0:43:44 102
33 Salena Moyle 0:44:01 195
34 Mitch Luce 0:44:23 146
35 Mike Brewster 0:44:31 108
36 Annie Hockett 0:44:34 138
37 Kenneth Hockett 0:45:26 139
38 Serena Barth 0:45:35 101
39 Dayna Decristoferi 0:45:52 124
40 Cole Thompson 0:45:56 165
41 Michael Tortorelli 0:46:29 167
42 Mary Silva 0:46:33 160
43 Dave Stoutenburg 0:46:34 163
44 Kathleen Kamerzel 0:47:14 142
45 Cheryl Sperry 0:47:43 181
46 Tyler Courtney 0:48:56 120
47 Eric Carlson 0:48:57 110
48 Danica Bland 0:49:46 104
49 Kirsti Dyer 0:50:01 126
50 Sheri Fleming 0:50:56 130
51 Verndean Tortorelli 0:51:18 168
52 Carrie King 0:51:54 143
53 Ellen Bridges 0:57:16 109
54 Rhonda Crow 0:57:49 172
55 Cyndi Schlenz 0:59:35 156
56 Robert Potter 0:59:40 179
57 Maggie Sanchez 1:00:23 155
58 Sarah James 1:00:39 141
59 Thomas Moraitis 1:00:40 192
60 Charles Edwards 1:01:17 127
61 Rebecca Castro 1:02:14 196
62 John Edwards 1:04:52 128
63 Glenda Lindsay-olivera 1:05:04 145
64 Diane Wright 1:06:28 170
65 Julia Hanson 1:08:09 133
66 Holly Foiles 1:08:45 131
67 Timothy Collie 1:11:52 116
68 Anthony Hatler 1:12:24 135
69 Lisa Mooney-casper 1:12:53 197
70 Tom Schlenz 1:14:25 157
71 Jenna Decosta 1:21:17 173
72 Brandi Harris 1:21:33 134
73 Linda Daniels 1:21:34 122
74 Kathleen Strange 1:22:01 164
75 Leann Hatler 1:24:18 136
76 Ashley Dorsett 1:24:24 125
Place One-Mile Race Name Last Name Time Bib
1 Asher Berg 0:06:46 2
2 Zander Dumas 0:08:06 84
3 Jonathan Decosta 0:08:32 50
4 Clyde Bolton 9:10:14 4
5 Dave Stoutenburg 0:09:20 41
6 Serena Barth 0:09:45 1
7 David Cowley 0:10:38 15
8 Mary Silva 0:10:41 36
9 Greg Dunn 0:11:10 19
10 Morgan Fox 0:11:30 22
11 Linda Dusil-lucero 0:12:13 92
12 Rhonda Crow 0:12:22 49
13 Anthony Hatler 0:12:42 24
14 Jodi Bolton 0:12:56 3
15 Daniel Baker 0:13:41 83
16 Cathy Stone-carlson 0:14:04 39
17 Ron Ferrell 0:14:23 82
18 Buck Collie 0:14:51 11
19 Virginia Hatler 0:14:57 26
20 Kaiwi Taketa 0:15:16 91
21 Kit Perlee 0:15:20 32
22 Ralph Lucero 0:15:48 90
23 Maeve Hodges 0:16:47 85
24 Jenna Decosta 0:16:51 51
25 Olivia Howell 0:16:56 29
26 Colt Howell 0:17:00 27
27 Krista Howell 0:17:00 28
28 James Reider 0:17:04 35
29 Duke York 0:18:07 48
30 Sarah Russell 0:20:19 53
31 Carol Russell 0:20:23 54
32 Adam Russell 0:20:24 55
33 Pirkko Dyer 0:20:52 21
34 Janet Telford 0:21:06 43
35 Diane Wright 0:21:08 45
36 Jennifer Smekofske 0:22:21 38
37 Tyler Courtney 0:22:22 13
38 Debra York 0:22:35 47
39 Valerie Courtney 0:22:36 14
40 Elliot Stone-carlson 0:22:37 40
41 Ben Dorsett 0:22:53 18
42 Audrey Dorsett 0:22:54 17
43 Suzanne Perlee 0:23:38 33
44 Danner Poe 0:24:42 34
45 Leann Hatler 0:25:08 25
