Race To Cause Traffic Delays On HWY 120

Caltrans Oriental Express Run road closure map View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA – A foot race this weekend will shut down a section of Highway 120 to traffic and create delays.

This Saturday, February 4th, is the annual Oriental Express Run, which passes through Chinese Camp. Caltrans reports that the highway will be closed between Sims Road and Highway 49 North from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the race. They added that one-way traffic control will be in place to Red Hill Road.

Travelers should expect 5 to 10-minute delays in Chinese Camp during that time.