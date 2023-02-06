Lane Closures Will Create Delays On Highways 108 & 120

Sonora, CA– Drivers in Tuolumne County should plan ahead for potential delays as Caltrans conducts road work on Highway 108 and Highway 120. Starting on Monday, February 6, a single-lane closure will take place on 108 from East Long Barn Road to Stoddard Springs Road for utility work. This closure will occur from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is expected to continue through Friday, February 10.

On Sunday, February 5, alternating lane closures will begin on 120 between Tulloch Road and Rushing Hill Lookout Road to repair washouts. These closures will occur from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and are also expected to last until Friday, February 10. Motorists can expect delays of 5-10 minutes and are advised to use alternate routes whenever possible. Please be advised that this schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and other construction-related issues. For the safety of workers and other drivers, Caltrans reminds everyone to Be Work Zone Alert.