California Adds Flag Football As A Girls’ High School Sport

By B.J. Hansen
CIF Federated Council

Sacramento, CA — Next year, girls’ flag football will be an officially sanctioned high school sport in California.

The California Interscholastic Federation, the statewide governing body, voted to add the sport for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Competitions will take place between schools wishing to participate.

The sport is growing in popularity, and it will be an option for girls wanting to play football, but not in the traditional tackle form.

Alabama and Nevada already offer girls’ flag football in high schools, and New York voted last week to start offering it as well.

Members of the state’s CIF Federated Council voted in favor, 146-0.

