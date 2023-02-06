Sonora To Review And Strategize After Measure Y Passage

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, Ca — Today the Sonora City Council will vote on hiring an outside company to conduct an organizational review and a strategic financial plan.

On the agenda is awarding a $73,000 contract to Citygate Associates. The move comes after November’s passage of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax increase in the city. In recent years the city’s revenues have remained relatively flat, creating a pause in wage increases, facility upgrades, and infrastructure improvements.

The group would work with a steering committee to identify focus areas, facilitate an organizational review, complete a budget stabilization study, facilitate strategic goal workshops, and develop an implementation plan for financial policies and growth strategies.

The meeting will also include a mid-year budget update. Today’s meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.