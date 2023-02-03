Cloudy
52.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Inmate Escapes Calaveras County Jail

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Larry Albert McDonald

Larry Albert McDonald

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A man in custody escaped the Calaveras County Jail Thursday evening.

41-year-old Larry Albert McDonald was doing some supervised duties associated with his assignment as an inmate worker. While taking out the trash, he sprinted toward a razor wire fence, climbed over, and ran away into a field. The jail was put on lockdown and other law enforcement agencies were called in to help with the search. They included jail staff, patrol deputies, Angels Camp PD, CHP, and a Stanislaus County helicopter.

McDonald remains missing this morning. The Sheriff’s Office is contacting known associates and previous locations he would hang out. He had been arrested on drug-related charges, for disobeying a court order, and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

The sheriff’s office warns, “Anyone caught aiding and abetting his escape or concealing his location may be charged with accessory to escape.”

McDonald is described as being 5-10, 160lbs, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo on his neck. He was last wearing a blue top, blue pants, and black shoes. The attached picture is his most recent booking photo however, he is recently clean-shaven.

The sheriff’s office says to call 911 if you see McDonald or if you learn his location.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 