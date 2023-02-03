Inmate Escapes Calaveras County Jail

Larry Albert McDonald View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A man in custody escaped the Calaveras County Jail Thursday evening.

41-year-old Larry Albert McDonald was doing some supervised duties associated with his assignment as an inmate worker. While taking out the trash, he sprinted toward a razor wire fence, climbed over, and ran away into a field. The jail was put on lockdown and other law enforcement agencies were called in to help with the search. They included jail staff, patrol deputies, Angels Camp PD, CHP, and a Stanislaus County helicopter.

McDonald remains missing this morning. The Sheriff’s Office is contacting known associates and previous locations he would hang out. He had been arrested on drug-related charges, for disobeying a court order, and being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

The sheriff’s office warns, “Anyone caught aiding and abetting his escape or concealing his location may be charged with accessory to escape.”

McDonald is described as being 5-10, 160lbs, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo on his neck. He was last wearing a blue top, blue pants, and black shoes. The attached picture is his most recent booking photo however, he is recently clean-shaven.

The sheriff’s office says to call 911 if you see McDonald or if you learn his location.