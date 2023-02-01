Community Job Fair Planned Later This Month

Columbia, CA — Columbia College and Mother Lode Job Training are teaming up to host a Community Job Fair with over 60 employers on hand.

It will be Wednesday, February 15, from 1-4pm on the Columbia Campus in the Oak Pavilion. Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, dress for success, and be ready to discuss experience and skills with prospective employers.

Mary Watts, Columbia College Career & International Students Program Specialist, reports that area employers are looking for job applicants in many fields, including forestry, healthcare, education, hospitality management, fire, and administrative support. Employers are looking to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. She says, “I encourage job seekers to attend to find out about the wonderful opportunities available in our community, network with employers, and practice their ‘elevator pitch’ to employers.”

Organizers say it is the largest job fair, by far, in the Tuolumne-Calaveras region.

Some of the employers planning to take part include Adventist Health Sonora, ATCAA, CAL Fire, California State Parks, Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, Hetch Hetchy Regional Water System, Jackson Rancheria Casino, MACT Health Board, Sierra Pacific Industries, US Forest Service, Yosemite Community College District, and numerous other county, state and federal government agencies.

The event will also feature a room equipped with laptops where applicants can submit online applications right on the spot, guided by one of Columbia College’s academic counselors.

Parking enforcement on campus will be relaxed on the day of the event.