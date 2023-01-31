Only Three Days Left To Voice Opinion On Yosemite Visitor Plan

Yosemite, CA – The deadline for those wanting to give their feedback on Yosemite National Park’s Visitor Access Management Plan is Friday.

This is the first phase of the plan, note park officials, who added, “The purpose of this plan is to evaluate how different management strategies, including reservation systems, could help meet long-term resource and visitor experience goals.”

In addition, the park intends to build on the lessons learned during the reservation systems from 2020 to 2022 while considering various strategies to address crowding and congestion and improve the visitor experience and resource conditions within the park. As earlier detailed here, the reservation system was used in the summer of 2022 due to various road construction projects throughout the park and in previous years in 2021 and 2020 due to COVID. It is also being used this year for the Horsetail Fall event in the last three weeks of this month, as detailed here.

For those wanting to hear more about the plan, watch this video of a virtual public meeting held earlier this month. To give feedback on the plan through Friday, Feb. 3rd, click here.