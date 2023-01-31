Celebrating Completion Of Curtis Creek Elementary Water Project

Curtis Creek Elementary Water Celebration View Photos

Sonora, CA — A major infrastructure project successfully brought a safe and secure water supply to Curtis Creek Elementary School.

A Safer Grant of $2.2-million was awarded by the state to help connect the school’s properties to Tuolumne Utilities District water supply. Curtis Creek, founded in 1865, has historically relied on a water well that could not maintain state standards for capacity and pressure. In addition, whenever a PG&E planned power outage occurred, water tests needed to be completed, which delayed the school’s reopening on several occasions.

The construction, occurring last summer, was a joint effort between the school district, Tuolumne Utilities District, the State Water Resources Board, and others.

A celebration was held this morning outside the district office on Standard Road. Speakers included Curtis Creek Superintendent Dawn Mori, school board president David Vasquez, TUD Engineer (and Curtis Creek Parent) Jennifer Batt, and State Water Resources Control Board member Laurel Firestone.

Several students were also on hand to hear the presentations. In addition, Mozingo Construction, the lead contractor hired by TUD, was recognized. Some kindergarteners also had art on display explaining the importance of water.

There was a consensus voiced about the importance of providing clean drinking water for the roughly 440 students and staff, the community buy-in that moved the project forward quickly, and the strong collaboration among the various partners.

The project included the construction of approximately 5,700 linear feet of 12-inch diameter water main, with a master meter connection. In addition, fire hydrants were refurbished, and new ones were installed along the new water transmission line, to benefit both the school and the surrounding community.

Curtis Creek Superintendent Mori says, “These improvements were crucial in preventing school closures, providing safe water, and increasing the safety of the campus in the event of a fire.”

Board President Vasquez adds, “Everyone has been invested in a common vision, and a common goal. It shows the local collaboration and leadership. Water is the lifeblood.”

SWRCB member Firestone notes, “The state water board is focused on ensuring all Californians have access to safe drinking water, and this is a good model of how to make it happen.”