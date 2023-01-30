Clear
29.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Two Injured Calaveras Crash, Including Child

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Highway 26 Crash, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Highway 26 Crash, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Two people were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a tree on Highway 26 near Lower Double Springs Road.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the two, including a small child, had serious injuries. They are from the Stockton area. They were transported to a trauma center in the central valley. An air ambulance was requested, but it could not respond due to the heavy fog. No additional information is immediately available.

The crash occurred around 2am.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 