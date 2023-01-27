Supervisor Series Features Campbell

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor, Ryan Campbell.

It is the final episode in our series featuring the individual board members. It is a chance to hear about projects specific to their district, and where they stand on county-wide issues up for debate.

District Two covers the Phoenix Lake area, Crystal Falls, Cedar Ridge and Soulsbyville/Willow Springs.

Topics will include things like fire prevention, evacuation routes, road repairs, Air BNB challenges, homelessness strategies, the controversial vice chair vote, tourism marketing, and the upcoming budget.