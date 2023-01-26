PAWS Merges All Wildlife To Calaveras County Sanctuary

Capuchin monkeys Zeppo moved to ARK 2000 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Capuchin monkey Zeppo, PAWS pictured in the image box, has a new home, as PAWS has relocated all the animals from its two other wildlife refuges in California to its San Andreas sanctuary in Calaveras County.

“As of this month, all of the rescued and retired wild animals we care for are now in one place, our 2,300-acre ARK 2000 sanctuary in San Andreas, California. As a result, our original sanctuary in Galt and the Amanda Blake Memorial Wildlife Refuge in Herald are now closed,” announced PAWS officials, who added that the main office in Galt will remain open indefinitely.

PAWS officials say they have long planned for the move to bring its animal family together at one location. That dream was made a reality when, in 2002, the more spacious ARK 2000 sanctuary opened in San Andreas, providing a refuge for rescued and retired elephants, big cats, and bears. PAWS added that it also provided “a model for a better way to care for captive wildlife.” To read about the animals’ move to San Andreas, click here.