Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling

Bark Beetle destruction View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar.

Trees impacted by years of drought, and bark beetle attacks, were identified for potential removal. Right-of-entry forms were sent to impacted property owners, however, the county reports that not enough of the forms have been filled out and returned to implement any projects. The Tree Mortality Program’s project leader, Dr. Richard Harris, reports that the forms were only sent to property owners with identified hazard trees.

The free program only covers the removal of trees that are at risk of falling onto a county road. Dr. Harris is encouraging everyone who was contacted to return the forms, filled out. Anyone needing to obtain a new copy can call (707)-685-5508 or email rrharrisconsulting@gmail.com.

Unless additional forms are received by next month, the county may be forced to abandon the planned tree removal projects.