Supervisor Brandon On Mother Lode Views

By B.J. Hansen
Columbia, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series with the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors.

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon represents the Jamestown and Columbia area. He will talk about various projects and issues specific to that area. He will also address the board’s controversial decision to skip over him when picking a new vice chair.

Other topics will include the housing shortage, economic development, homelessness, the Visit Tuolumne County contract, and fire prevention.

Earlier shows featured supervisors David Goldemberg, Anaiah Kirk and Kathleen Haff, and the show next week will have Ryan Campbell.

