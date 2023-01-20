Clear
Tuolumne County Seeking Info On Storm Impacts

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Whether Tuolumne County will eventually be included in a federal disaster declaration to help recover costs from storm impacts will depend on how much damage is located and documented.

Government entities have been tabulating the impacts on public infrastructure and early estimates are over $6-million over the past few weeks. It includes things like road and bridge damages, downed trees and leaking roofs.

Residents and businesses who have suffered storm damage are also encouraged to contact the county at 209-533-6395 or email oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us. At least nine private structures have already been identified as having storm damage.

The following information will be requested:

-Physical Address
-Name of business or property owner
-Mailing address if different than physical
-Contact Phone number
-Date of damage
-Description of damage, including if it is a residence or business

Other information that might be requested:

-Pictures of damage
-Picture of before if possible
-Whether or not you have insurance
-If a residence, is this a primary or secondary

