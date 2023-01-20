Don Pedro Will Be Monitored Closely After Heavy Snowpack

Lake Don Pedro View Photo

Don Pedro, CA — While the heavy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is a welcome sight, depending on how the spring weather turns out, it could create some challenges for Don Pedro Reservoir.

It is an issue the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, Turlock Irrigation District, and others are keeping a close eye on.

The Don Pedro water level is currently at 108% of the historic average for the date and 76% of capacity.

OES Coordinator Dore Bietz explains, “There is still enough capacity left right now for storage (in the reservoir), but if we get a really early spring, and no more colder weather, and just rain, and the snow starts to melt (quickly), there could be a concern. It is something that is on the radar and we have been discussing. Of course, we would have a plan for it, as it would impact Bonds Flat Road.”

There was a similar situation that played out in 2017 and the Turlock Irrigation District had to open up the spillway to allow some water out of the reservoir, and the move caused significant damage to Bonds Flat Road, and required a temporary closure, and extensive repairs.

Meanwhile, there are no concerns related to the larger New Melones Reservoir, which is still only at 39% of capacity.

California’s snowpack is at about 250% of normal for the date.