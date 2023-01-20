Biden Pledges Federal Support Helping California Rebuild From Storms

President Joe Biden Speaks In California View Photo

Santa Cruz, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom and US Senator Alex Padilla led President Joe Biden on a tour to see some of the destruction from the storm systems along California’s Central Coast.

They visited areas throughout Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties.

Newsom said, “We had three years of a mega-drought, the driest on the west coast in over 1,200 years. And now we have had three weeks of mega-floods, some of the worst and most acute and damaging floods in California’s history.”

He continued, “We had nine atmospheric rivers, a stacking of stress, this conveyor belt, going back 22 days. Trillions of gallons of water in the State of California. We estimate there were 1,400 heroic rescues (statewide).”

In addition, Newsom noted there have been at least 21 deaths.

Biden then stated, “The federal government is not leaving its responsibility until it is all fixed, and done.”

The President added, “It appears the worst part is behind. The water is receding, but we’ll see the full extent of the damage to the homes, businesses, the farms, and the ranches. And we know some of the destruction will take years to fully recover and rebuild. And we have to rebuild better.”