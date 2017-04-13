Easter Weekend Events

Ironstone Easter Egg Hunt Enlarge

There are many Easter events in the Mother Lode this weekend. For ages 0-12, the Sonora FFA Chapter is hosting its fundraiser at the Sonora High Ag Ranch. More details on their Saturday egg hunt are here.

Faith Lutheran and First Congregational Church of Murphys will host a Good Friday Tenebrae Service of Darkness as detailed here. Sierra Bible Church is hosting Passion Week Services with a Good Friday service at 7:00 PM, there are services on Saturday at 6:00 PM, and on Sunday at 8:00, 9:30 and 11:00 AM. The First Congregational Church of Murphys’ Easter Sunday Services begin at 9AM.

Christian Heights Church will present The Road To Calvary at 7:30 PM on Friday, and the Calvary Chapel Sonora offers a Son Rise Service at 6AM on Sunday at Mountain Shadow Cemetery. They will hold Easter services at 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM as detailed here. In White Pines Park in Arnold there will also be an Easter Sunrise Service.

The New Life Bible Church (formerly Sonora Baptist) will have a Easter Celebration at 9AM. The Big Trees Community Bible Church in Arnold will have an Easter Celebration Service beginning at 10:30AM. The Creekside Community Church in Sonora is hosting Resurrection Sunday Funday at 11AM, there will be Easter Activities at Railtown 1897 all weekend and an Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Ironstone Vienyards in Murphys.

Columbia’s Victorian Easter Celebration features costumed individuals in the Victorian Easter Parade the times for the egg hunts are here. In Copperopolis there will be Eggapalooza and Spring Fest on Saturday.

Some non Easter events include Mr. Frog’s Wild Ride, a fun bicycle race through the Sierra Nevada foothills is on Saturday. All proceeds from the Ride benefit Feeney Park. On Friday evening there is a Trashion Show: Fashion Show out of Trash at Summerville High School’s Theatre. Last but not least Who Let The Dogs Out…in Twain Harte, a Dog Parade will be put on by the Twain Harte Rotary on Saturday at 11AM. They will also host an Egg Hunt at Noon on Sunday.

