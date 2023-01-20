January Events In The Mother Lode

Snow in the Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

There are several events happening in the Mother Lode this weekend.

Calaveras Pregnancy Center is participating in a Diaper Dash this Friday, January 20 from 3pm to 6pm. Volunteers will collect from your vehicle so you don’t have to get out if you don’t want to. They are in particular need of newborn and preemie and sizes 4, 5 and 7 diapers. More details are here.

Friends of Sonora Police Department would like to welcome to attend ‘Kickin Up Boots for K9s, a dinner and dance fundraiser for the Sonora Police Department. The event will help raise funds for the K-9 vehicle and K-9 handler training. This will be held on Saturday January 21st in the Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Friends of Sonora Police Department announced in August that their fundraising efforts allowed for the purchase of a dual purpose K9 and a fully outfitted vehicle for the Sonora Police Department K9 unit to get up and running to serve the community. Ticket information is in the event listing here.

Saturday appreciate the beauty of the Stanislaus National Forest with Forest Rangers who will share information about the natural history and cultural history of the area as you snowshoe along the path. Details are in the event listing here.

The Calaveras Arts And Music Show will be held at The Armory in Copperopolis set up with a Red Carpet reception. They will be awarding 49 recognition awards to the Mother Lode‘s Creative Artistic Community from leading members of the local entertainment industry and prominent music venues. The event listing is here.

At the Sonora Library enjoy a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Makerspace activities this Saturday and every third Saturday of each month at 2 PM as detailed here.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will play at home against the West Hills-Lemoore College. Details on watching the Claim Jumpers in the Oak Pavilion is in the event listing here.

Sunday the Central Sierra Audubon Society (CSAS) invites interested community members to participate in a birding expedition in the orchards and beyond at Indigeny Reserve off Bald Mountain Road near Sonora. The tour leader, Kit DeGear says she is hoping to see the Red-breasted Sapsucker and Pine Siskins and be able sneak up on some cool ducks through the reeds on the far side of Phoenix Lake. Bring binoculars and/or scopes, rain will cancel the trip, details are here.

The Big Game Party contest continues on KKBN 93.5FM. You can enter to win a $300 gift card from Grocery Outlet in Sonora, food from Papa Murphy’s, a gift card from Sonora Trading Post and a 55″ screen TV from Middleton’s. Enter to win at Middleton’s in Angels Camp, Sonora Trading Post, and Papa Murphy’s by Safeway. The rules are listed here.

The restaurant of the month for January is Mike’s Pizza of Sonora, get all their details here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and Sonora Christmas Town Events that are planned. The Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.