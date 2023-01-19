Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water.

Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued, “Conservation alone is not going to solve this crisis. Storage alone is not going to solve this crisis. We need an all-of-the-above approach to water: desalinization, storage, conservation.”

In the background was an earlier article from the Washington Post noting that California was anticipated to receive 22 trillion gallons of water from the recent string of storms.

Flora stated, “This Governor has the ability to do big things, and the ability to take on big, controversial, things. He has done it time and time again. I am calling on the Governor to take on this. He has the ability, and where there is a will, there is a way. Right now there is a way, but we just need the will.”

The last major reservoir project in the state was New Melones in the seventies.

There was also an emphasis at the press conference by others about the desire to get the long-talked about Sites Reservoir in Colusa County further into development.