Update: Structure Fire In Sonora

Fire in Sonora area View Photo

Update at 12:55 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have extinguished a house fire in the 1200 block of West Gunsight Road near Upper Quail Mine Road in Sonora.

The blaze was called out just after 2 p.m., and black smoke could be seen in the sky. Fire officials say that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes but reported extensive damage to the home. It is unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time the fire broke out. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours, along with investigators that are trying to determine what sparked the blaze.

Original post at 12:29 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Fire resources are responding to a residential structure fire in Sonora. CAL Fire reports it is in the 1200 block of West Gunsight Road near Upper Quail Mine Road. There is a large plume of black smoke billowing into the air, but we do not have any further details on the blaze at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.