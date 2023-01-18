Update: Rollover Crash Blocked Snell Street In Sonora

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Update at 8:47am: The Sonora PD reports that the crash on Snell Street has been cleaned up and traffic is again moving freely. No additional information is immediately available, but multiple vehicles were involved.

Original story posted at 7:40am: Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that there is a rollover vehicle accident in the 400 block of Snell Street near the intersection of West Bonanza Road.

Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, so the roadway is blocked, and you will need to avoid the area.

No additional information is immediately available.