Tuesday Power Outages And School Delays

Sonora, CA — Many schools in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are starting late this morning due to icy conditions.

Click here to find the latest list and refresh the page throughout the morning as new information comes into the news center.

There are still some power outages across the region this morning after a day that brought heavy rain and low-elevation snow. There were many downed trees, mudslides, and flooded roads.

99 PG&E customers between Angels Camp and San Andreas are still without electricity. Full restoration there is anticipated by 10pm this evening. There are 70 customers without power in Arnold, with no restoration time. There are also 278 a little further up near Dorrington and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, with no restoration time. In West Point, there are 100 without power with an 8pm full restoration time. There are also some single-customer outages in Tuolumne and Mono Vista.

PG&E reports they have had to use snow shoes and snowcats to get into some areas and assess the damage.