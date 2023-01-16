Light Rain
Power Outages Occurring Around Mother Lode

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Power outages are becoming prevalent across the Mother Lode this morning.

There are four notable outages that have occurred over the last few hours. In the Pinecrest area, there 491 PG&E customers without electricity, 471 near Dorrington and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 99 in the area between Angels Camp and San Andreas, and 580 spread between Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and Glencoe.

PG&E has not given an estimated restoration time for any of the outages. There are also smaller outages in Sonora, Tuolumne and Columbia, which are only impacting a handful of customers.

