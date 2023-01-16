OES Warns About High Flows Along Murphys/Angels Creek

Murphys, CA — The Calaveras Office Of Emergency Services has been notified by the Utica Water and Power Authority that high flows are being observed in Murphys/Angels Creek.

There are flooding concerns near the creek in the town of Murphys, in Murphys Park, along Murphys Grade Road, and through the City of Angels Camp.

OES reports, “Flow measurements are showing more than 100 cubic feet per second leaving the Murphys Afterbay, and we expect that to increase substantially in the early morning hours (of Monday) and continuing through the day.”

Property owners along the creek, and residents in the nearby area, are urged to use caution while the creek is at flood stage.