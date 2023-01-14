Traffic Alert: Landslide In Columbia

Tuolumne County OES issues warning to watch for mudslides View Photo

Columbia, CA – A landslide in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County is slowing traffic.

The CHP reports that a mud, dirt, and rockslide is blocking a section of the roadway at the Marble Quarry Road intersection in the Gold Springs Subdivision area. County road crews have been called to the scene to help remove the landslide, but there is no estimate of when the roadway will be cleared.

Motorists will want to be careful and slow down, as there is also flooding in the area. Signs are also posted at the intersection to warn drivers of the blockage. The CHP suggests that travelers use Highway 49 as an alternative route.

Additionally, county OES officials have issued this warning to drivers: “Be on the lookout for potential flooding and mudslides in areas recently burned by wildfires. They caution that a debris flow can take homes off their foundations and carry items such as vegetation, large boulders, and cars.”