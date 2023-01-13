Another Round Of Rain, Wind & Snow Begins This Afternoon

Driving in the rain View Photo

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will bring moderate to heavy rain across northern and central California from Saturday into early Sunday, which may lead to urban flooding and rises on area rivers, creeks and streams.

A Flood Warning is currently in effect until 9 AM this morning for Mariposa County.

Flooding continues due to ongoing impacts, mainly due to heavy precipitation that accumulated earlier this week.

The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Mother Lode, the Mariposa County foothills, the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, Yosemite Valley, and the northern and central San Joaquin Valley, from Saturday morning until Sunday morning.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, for Saturday from 7 AM until 6 PM.

South winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph are expected, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to fifty-five mph.

Secure outdoor objects as gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during these winds.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Finally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 1 PM this afternoon until 10 PM Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Yosemite National Park from 4 AM Saturday until 4 AM Tuesday.

Heavy snow will move in early this afternoon with multiple rounds of heavy snow over the weekend into early next week.

Snow levels will range from 5,000 to 6,000 feet tonight and eventually lower to 3,500 to 5,000 feet Saturday night. Snow levels will then further lower on Monday night to around 4,000 feet.

Snow accumulations of eighteen inches to three feet will occur on Saturday into Saturday night. A brief period with lighter amounts is likely during the day on Sunday, with around one to three inches expected. From Sunday night until Monday night, an additional one to two feet of snow is expected.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation will range from two to six feet.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially Saturday and again Monday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.