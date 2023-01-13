Calaveras Among Counties Seeking Historic Designation

Calaveras, CA– The California State Historical Resources Commission will be considering several nominations for federal and state historic designation on January 20th, including the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in Calaveras County. The district encompasses the archaeological remains of a commercial market garden that was operated by the town’s Chinese residents between the 1850s and 1898. The Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District is being considered for federal historic designation as a part of the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in California, 1850-1970 Multiple Property Submission. The district is considered unique as it represents a unique association with Chinese commercial agriculture and offers potential information on agricultural methods and the lifeways of the gardens’ caretakers. It is the only known extant Chinese garden in California.

The Commission will be considering several other properties for designation, including the Electra, a luxurious plumb bow, narrow beam, fantail yacht of the early 20th century in Huntington Beach, Orange County, and the Hatano Farm in Los Angeles County, associated with the Japanese American farming traditions of the Palos Verdes Peninsula as an example of the post-World War II movement and settlement of Japanese Americans. These nominations are being considered as part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to identify, evaluate, and recognize California’s rich cultural heritage and historic resources. If designated, these properties will be added to the National Register of Historic Places and will be recognized as historic resources that are important to the understanding of California’s history and culture.