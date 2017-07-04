Tree Worker Killed On The Job In Butte Fire Burn Scar

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A 22-year old Sonora man tragically perished while working as part of a tree mortality tree removal crew in the Butte Fire burn scar yesterday.

Calaveras County Coroner Kevin Raggio says he is still in the process of contacting family members so he is not yet releasing the name of the victim.

According to the coroner, the man was trimming a tree while in the bucket of a utility truck when a limb from above came sliding down the boom and crashed onto him. He died at the scene.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 a.m. at a location about four miles up on Whiskey Slide Road, north of Mountain Ranch.

