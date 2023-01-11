Wednesday Forecast Includes Some Rain & Snow

Dodge Ridge Summit (File Photo) View Photo

A Winter Weather Advisory will continue for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada through 4 AM Thursday.

The snow levels will rise from around 4,500 feet this morning to above 6,000 feet later this afternoon.

Additional snowfall accumulations will range from four inches to one foot above 6,000 feet.

Winds will continue to gust as high as forty mph.

Travel will be very difficult. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A Flood Watch also continues to remain in effect for both the Mother Lode and western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada through Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding caused by excessive rainfall is still possible today.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.