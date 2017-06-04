High Wind Warning Issued For The Mother Lode

Heavy Rain in Sonora Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Mother Lode from 11 PM tonight through 8 AM Friday.

A strong spring storm will move into Northern California tonight and Friday. Damaging winds and periods of heavy precipitation are expected. Strong winds could topple poles, down branches, uproot trees and cause widespread power outages. Loose or unsecured items may be blown away. This will create difficult driving conditions.

Winds of forty-five mph are expected, with gusts up to sixty-five mph.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 PM tonight through 8 AM Friday.

Winds of thirty mph are likely, with gusts up to forty-five mph.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Saturday.

Total snow accumulations will range from half a foot to one foot above the 4,500 foot elevation. Two to four feet of snow is expected above 7,000 feet.

Winds of twenty-five to thirty five mph are likely in the Sierra. High wind gusts up to seventy-five mph will create periods of white out conditions with very low visibility in heavy snowfall.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel difficult. Only travel if necessary. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Written by Mark Truppner.