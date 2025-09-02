6-5 and 6-2 Fires in Red Hills, Chinese Camp, Don Pedro

Update at 3:31 PM: All evacuation warnings for the 6-5 fire that started near the Don Pedro Overlook have been upgraded to orders. That includes Six Bit Ranch Road, Six Bit Gulch Road, East Side of Red Hill Road from J59 to Hwy 120, J59 to Old Don Pedro Road, Chinese Camp Town from Highway 120 and East of Red Hills Road, including Main Street, Curry Street, Yosemite Street, Washington Street, Solinsky Alley, and Maiden Lane. Don Pedro Dam Road, Old Don Pedro Dam Road Menkee Hess Road, South side of Highway 120 from Chinese Camp to the Highway 120 Bridge, South side of Highway 120 from Chinese Camp to the Highway 120 Bridge. An evacuation map for this incident can be found here.

Update at 3:05: Latest evacuation information for the 6-5 fire in the Don Pedro Overlook area. Evacuation orders issued for Six Bit Ranch Road and Six Bit Gulch Road, and Evacuation Warnings for the East Side of Red Hill Road from J59 to Highway 120, J59 to Old Don Pedro Road, and Chinese Camp from Highway 120 and East of Red Hills Road, including Main Street, Curry Street, Yosemite Street, Washington Street, Solinsky Alley and Maiden Lane.

Update at 1:04 pm: The fire burning near the Don Pedro overlook, named the 6-5 fire, is now approximately 200 acres and burning towards Highway 120 in what is being described as a dangerous rate of spread.

Update at 12:12 pm: There is a 20-plus-acre fire near the Don Pedro overlook that has air and ground resources assigned.