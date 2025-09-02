5-2 Lyons Bald Mountain Road Fire

Update at 4 pm: This fire part of the September Lightning Complex fires and is 5-10 acres per CAL Fire TCU.

Update at 4 pm: The fire on Lyons Bald Mountain Road has broken through the retardant line and crews are requesting aircraft back to the fire.

Update at 11:37 am: There is a new fire spotted in the area of Lyons Bald Mountain Road that officials are arriving on the scene of in Sonora. Smoke is visible from the downtown area. View the fire from our Eye in the Sky Southwest Webcam here.

Update at 10:52 am: In addition to the larger incidents, there have been smaller lightning-caused fires in other parts of the Mother Lode. CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras spokesperson Emily Kilgore says there have been 13 fires in the unit, to this point. The largest is the 1,200-acre “2-2 Fire” near Highway 4 and Dutton Road. Highway 4 remains closed in both directions, near the fire. The second biggest is the “2-3 Fire” on O’byrnes Ferry Road, which is around 30 acres. The third is the 2-4 Fire, which is 25 acres, on Highway 4 near Horseshoe Road. All other fires have been under an acre. Some are just a single tree. Smaller fires have been reported near Don Pedro, Sonora, Groveland, Murphys, Angels Camp, and other areas.