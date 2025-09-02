2-7 Vallecito, Murphys Lightning Fire

Vallecito and Murphys area Fire View Photo

Update at 4:37 pm: The 2-7 fire is 500 acres and is part of the September Lightning Complex, according to CAL Fire.

Update at 4:00 pm: Highway 4 remains open, travel with extreme caution due to emergency vehicles and planes in the area.

Update at 3:43: A couple of impacts of the ongoing fires in the region. The scheduled Angels Camp City Council meeting is canceled. And the Calaveras County Visitors Bureau posted on social media advising people to avoid visiting the city of Murphys due to fire activity.

Update at 2:03: A shelter connected to the 2-7 fire on Six Mile Road has been established at Bret Hart High School at 364 Murphy’s Grade Road in Angels Camp.

Update at 1:27: The 2-7 Fire, burning in the 3200 block of Six Mile Road, has reached 100 acres and triggered evacuation orders and warnings. The latest updates on those evacuations can be found here.