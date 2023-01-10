Greely Hill Man Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

Mariposa, Ca– On Sunday, January 8th, a joint operation by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, the Central California & Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) resulted in the arrest of 42-year-old Charles “Chuck” Harris of Greeley Hill on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography. The arrest was made after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) provided tips that led to three separate investigations.

Harris was taken into custody on a Ramey warrant and booked into the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility. In a statement, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese praised the “swift and professional” efforts of the detectives and partner agencies involved in the operation, saying “the safety and protection of children is one of the most important jobs we have.” Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time.